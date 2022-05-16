Oklahoma Softball: Ticketing Information Released for the Norman Regional

A limited number of all-session tickets for this weekend's NCAA Softball Regional will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., OU announced on Sunday.

Oklahoma has released ticketing information for this weekend’s Norman Regional.

Any current season-ticket holders who previously requested postseason tickets will be charged on May 16, as previously arranged with the OU Ticket Office.

Otherwise, a limited number of general admission tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10 a.m. These general admission tickets will be all-session tickets, which will admit fans to every single game the Normal Regional, and will cost $75 each.

If there are any other tickets remaining after the sale of the all-session tickets, single-session tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The OU Ticket Office can be reached online at SoonerSports.com/tickets.

Currently, two of the games for the Norman Regional will play on Friday, three contests will be played Saturday, and the regional final will be played on Sunday. The if-necessary game will also be played on Sunday if required.

Texas A&M and Minnesota will open the Norman Regional on Friday at 4 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field in a contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2, and Oklahoma and Prairie View A&M will follow at 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma’s opening contest against Prairie View A&M will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Sooners earned the No. 1-overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament after a dominant season, as Oklahoma looks to repeat as National Champions this June.

