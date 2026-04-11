Oklahoma Takes Down Texas in Series Opener Behind Gold Glove Defensive Performance

Oklahoma’s pitching and defense earned a Game 1 victory in the Red River Rivalry.

The Sooners rolled out Audrey Lowry to start their series against Texas, and she pitched a gem.

Lowry shut out the Longhorns and allowed just six hits. She also allowed her defense do the work to produce a 3-0 victory after two rain delays.

Second baseman Ailana Agbayani made an over-the-shoulder grab to save a run in the first, center fielder Kai Minor made a diving catch to keep a run off the board in the fourth, and right fielder Ella Parker threw out Ashton Maloney at home to blank Texas in the fifth en route to the victory.

No. 2 Oklahoma improved to 39-3 on the year and 12-1 in SEC play with the win, and the No. 4 Longhorns fell to 32-5 overall and 9-4 in conference battles.

Final Box Score | OU Stat

The Sooners got off to a hot start at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday.

Freshman outfielder Kai Minor led off the game with a single, then a Patty Gasso lineup move proved to be a stroke of genius.

The legendary head coach moved Ella Parker into the 2-hole instead of Kendall Wells to split the pair of freshmen up with an experienced hand, and Parker paid it off when she homered off Texas ace Teagan Kavan to give OU an early 2-0 lead.

After the home run, Kavan was able to settle in.

She rallied to strike out seven batters in the first three innings, even getting out of a jam with two on and two away in the third, to keep Texas in the game.

Lowry’s performance kept the lead safe, however.

The sophomore left hander quietly went about her start, allowing just two hits while striking out two batters in the first three innings.

Everyone’s momentum was derailed entering the fourth inning.

The skies opened up in Austin, forcing a rain delay at 6:57 p.m. before any Sooner was able to step into the batter’s box to start the fourth.

Things resumed at 7:33 p.m., and Kavan picked up right where she left off.

The Longhorn ace rang up two more strikeouts to bring her total to nine for the night in the top of the fourth.

Minor helped Lowry keep the shutout alive in the bottom of the fourth by making a diving grab that robbed Katie Stewart of a double and prevented Reese Atwood from scoring, but the biggest defensive play of the night came in the bottom of the fifth.

Maloney led off the frame with a triple, then, with designated player Kaydee Bennett at the plate, Texas coach Mike White foolishly decided to test Parker in right.

Bennett flew out to right and White sent Maloney home, but Parker gunned her down with steps to spare to save a run. It was the third time this season Parker threw out a runner from the outfield. Lowry immediately fired a strikeout to end the threat, keeping OU’s advantage at 2-0.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Senior Isabela Emerling then built on the momentum in the sixth.

With two away, Emerling smoked a homer to left — her 14th long ball of the year.

Lowry did all the defensive work herself in the bottom of the sixth to keep the shutout rolling.

She erased a Kayden Henry single by starting a 1-4-3 double play. Then, with a runner on, she induced a ground ball back to the circle and threw out Reese Atwood at first to end the inning.

Lowry held Texas to 0-for-11 with runners on base.

The Sooners stranded a pair of runners in the top of the seventh, but there was an important development.

Wells bounced back from a tough night to draw a walk off Kavan. The Texas ace had struck out Wells in the previous three at-bats, and although her five-game home run streak came to an end, Wells did lay off a pair of riseballs that she had chased earlier in the night. That's important as she will almost certainly see Kavan again this weekend.

The Longhorn junior did end the top of the seventh with a strikeout, which was her 13th of the night. That tied Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown for the most strikeouts against the OU lineup this season.

Oklahoma had to wait through a second delay before it could officially finish off the Longhorns.

At 8:43 p.m., the game stopped again, and it did not resume until 9:36 p.m.

Lowry retook the circle after the delay and issued a leadoff walk to Stewart.

The free pass was just a quick blip, however, as she retired the next three batters to secure the win and hold the Longhorns scoreless for the first time in 135 contests, which was the second-longest streak in the country (OU hasn’t been shutout since the 2019 WCWS).

The Sooners and the Longhorns will be back in action for Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN, though schedule changes for the rest of the series may be coming with heavy rains in the forecast for Sunday.