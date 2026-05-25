Oklahoma's Tia Milloy Announces Future Plans Following the 2026 Season

The first member of Oklahoma's roster has indicated that they will be headed to the transfer portal.

Tia Milloy announced she will be leaving the program in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

"After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left," Milloy said. "I will leave Norman with countless memories and a family for life.

"Thank you to my teammates and coaches, & thank you Sooner nation for 2 amazing seasons."

After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I will leave Norman with countless memories and a family for life. Thank you to my teammates and coaches, & thank you Sooner nation for 2 amazing seasons❤️

@SoftballPortal pic.twitter.com/v4zYFlI3Gv — Tia Milloy (@tia_milloy) May 25, 2026

The Sooners' 2026 season came to an end on Sunday in a loss to Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional.

Milloy appeared in 91 contests over the past two seasons, making 16 starts.

Once conference play arrived in 2026, she was relegated to a role where she was primarily used as a pinch-runner.

Oklahoma utility Tia Milloy runs onto the field against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Milloy hit .259 as a freshman in 54 at-bats, and she finished the 2025 season with five home runs, 13 RBIs, five walks and an on-base percentage of .333.

As a sophomore, her batting average improved to .353 in 34 at-bats. She concluded the year with four home runs, 22 RBIs, six walks and four stolen bases.

Milloy's decision to enter the portal did not come as a shock.

She only got five plate appearances for the Sooners in SEC play this year, where she went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. She did score three runs in conference play, however, and was able to steal one base in her only attempt in SEC action.

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Milloy, the daughter of Claudine and Lawyer Milloy, signed with the Sooners from Woodinville, Wash.

She will join five Sooners who are already departing after graduating in 2026.

Pitchers Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal graduated from the program, as did outfielder Abby Dayton and infielders Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling.

The Sooners have five freshmen who are set to join the program in the fall after signing as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

OU signed pitcher Keegan Baker, a local product from Edmond Memorial High School, alongside infielder Ki'ele Ho-Ching from Lakewood, Calif., pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch from Fullerton, Calif., pitcher Ella Kate "EK" Smith from Katy, Texas, and outfielder Payton Westra from Mesa, Ariz.

A sixth member of the 2026 signing class, Ori Mailo, is already in Norman.

The infielder from Waianae, Hawaii, enrolled early with the Sooners and redshirted during the 2026 campaign, so she will have all four years of eligibility remaining at the start of the 2027 season.