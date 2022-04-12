Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Earns National Award
Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo’s unforgettable season continues.
The all-time NCAA home run queen, who helped lead the No. 1-ranked Sooners to four run-rule victories last week, was named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week.
Alo, the 2021 national player of the year, batted .615 (8-for-13) with five home runs and eight RBIs as the Sooners rolled Tulsa in a non-conference game and Texas Tech in a three-game Big 12 series in Lubbock.
It’s Alo’s third NFCA weekly award this season and the fourth of her career.
She totaled six extra-base hits for a 1.846 slugging percentage, including a career-best three home runs in an 11-0 victory over the Red Raiders on Friday and two more bombs on Sunday.
Alo leads the NCAA this season with 21 home runs and now has a record 109 in her career — the most ever hit by a collegiate athlete in either softball or baseball.
Against Tulsa, with the wind blowing in, Alo displayed a skill few had seen: she laid down a perfect squeeze bunt as the Sooners cruised to another run-rule victory.
The Sooners are off to an historic 36-0 start — the best record in the history of the college game — and visits Texas for a three-game Big 12 series Thursday through Saturday in Austin.