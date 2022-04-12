Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Earns National Award

College softball's all-time home queen hit five more bombs last week but also displayed her short game skills to earn NFCA national player of the week.

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo’s unforgettable season continues.

The all-time NCAA home run queen, who helped lead the No. 1-ranked Sooners to four run-rule victories last week, was named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week.

Alo, the 2021 national player of the year, batted .615 (8-for-13) with five home runs and eight RBIs as the Sooners rolled Tulsa in a non-conference game and Texas Tech in a three-game Big 12 series in Lubbock.

It’s Alo’s third NFCA weekly award this season and the fourth of her career.

She totaled six extra-base hits for a 1.846 slugging percentage, including a career-best three home runs in an 11-0 victory over the Red Raiders on Friday and two more bombs on Sunday.

Alo leads the NCAA this season with 21 home runs and now has a record 109 in her career — the most ever hit by a collegiate athlete in either softball or baseball.

Against Tulsa, with the wind blowing in, Alo displayed a skill few had seen: she laid down a perfect squeeze bunt as the Sooners cruised to another run-rule victory.

The Sooners are off to an historic 36-0 start — the best record in the history of the college game — and visits Texas for a three-game Big 12 series Thursday through Saturday in Austin.