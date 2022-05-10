Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Earns Seventh Career Big 12 Weekly Honor

In the final week of the award of her career, Alo brings home the selection as Big 12 Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Another week, another Big 12 honor for an Oklahoma player.

Fresh off of a scintillating sweep over Oklahoma State and another Big 12 regular season title, Sooners’ designated player Jocelyn Alo was tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

On the weekend, Alo hit .444 with one home run, six RBIs and three runs scored with a .545 on-base percentage and a .778 slugging.

The lone homer from the all-time home run leader was one she and OU fans won’t soon forget - a grand slam in the fifth inning of the series finale to put the Sooners in the lead.

This is the seventh, and final, time that Alo has collected a Big 12 weekly award.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It also marks the eighth time this year an OU player has won the honor, with Alo having won it twice previously, Tiare Jennings’ two selections and Jana Johns, Lynnsie Elam and Grace Lyons each picking up one as well.

Oklahoma will return to action in the Big 12 tournament this week against the winner of Baylor vs. Iowa State on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

FB - Kani Walker, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Best of the Portal: Kani Walker Enjoying a Fresh Start at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

NCAA Takes First Step in Trying to Legislate Name, Image and Likeness

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
Kaleb Spencer Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 Safety Commit Kaleb Spencer Highlights

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Kaleb Spencer
Football

Oklahoma Lands 2023 3-Star Safety Kaleb Spencer

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
BB - Joe Bamisile
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Officially Signs George Washington Transfer Joe Bamisile

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
FB - Davis Beville
Football

Oklahoma Adds Pittsburgh Transfer QB Davis Beville

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
FB - T.D. Roof
Football

Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Gaining Value From Experienced LB T.D. Roof

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
BB - Blake Robertson, Celebration
Baseball

Oklahoma Cracks Baseball America Top 25 For First Time This Season

By Josh CallawayMay 9, 2022