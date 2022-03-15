Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Selected as National Player of the Week

Alo received the honor on Tuesday following her NCAA-record breaking 96th career home run hit against Hawaii last Friday.

Let the good times roll for Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo.

Just a few days after hitting her NCAA record 96th career home run in a win over Hawaii, the OU redshirt senior was selected as the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Outside of just the historic, record-breaking home run, Alo had a huge weekend in her home state going 7-for-9 from the dish with three extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

Her 1.333 slugging percentage and .867 on-base helped the Sooners win all four games over the weekend by run-rule fashion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is already the second time this season Alo has earned the national honor and the third time of her sparkling Oklahoma career.

After the once-in-a-lifetime road trip in Hawaii, the Sooners return to home soil this week for five games in Oklahoma City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium beginning on Friday. 

Oklahoma Starting 11 - P Michael Turk
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - P Michael Turk

By Josh Callaway53 minutes ago
Michael Turk
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Punter Michael Turk

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Daryl Williams
Football

Former Oklahoma OL Daryl Williams Released by Buffalo Bills

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Turning the Page to the NIT on Tuesday Night

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Oklahoma Starting 11 - OL Andrew Raym
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - OL Andrew Raym

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
USATSI_15999134
Baseball

Oklahoma SP David Sandlin Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
MBB - Porter Moser
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma's Porter Moser Frustrated With Message the Committee Sent About Scheduling

By Ryan Chapman18 hours ago
3-14 Porter Moser (Pre-NIT)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago