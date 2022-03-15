Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Selected as National Player of the Week

Alo received the honor on Tuesday following her NCAA-record breaking 96th career home run hit against Hawaii last Friday.

Let the good times roll for Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo.

Just a few days after hitting her NCAA record 96th career home run in a win over Hawaii, the OU redshirt senior was selected as the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Outside of just the historic, record-breaking home run, Alo had a huge weekend in her home state going 7-for-9 from the dish with three extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

Her 1.333 slugging percentage and .867 on-base helped the Sooners win all four games over the weekend by run-rule fashion.

This is already the second time this season Alo has earned the national honor and the third time of her sparkling Oklahoma career.

After the once-in-a-lifetime road trip in Hawaii, the Sooners return to home soil this week for five games in Oklahoma City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium beginning on Friday.