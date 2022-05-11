Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Wins Big 12 Freshman, Co-Pitcher of the Year

Bahl entered the season with sky-high expectations, but lived up to them as the Sooners No. 1 pitcher from start to finish.

Lived up to the hype.

In a year where she immediately assumed the role as the No. 1 pitcher on the squad, Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl was tabbed as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Co-Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.

Simply put, Bahl had a historic freshman campaign in Norman.

The youngster led the conference with 21 wins while allowing the second-lowest opposing batting average at just .137.

Allowing just 18 earned runs all season, she also had the second-most strikeouts in the conference with 199.

On a pitching staff that also contains Hope Trautwein and Nicole May, Bahl has proven to be head coach Patty Gasso’s go-to option at the top of the rotation.

She will now look to continue her massively successful first season into the Big 12 Tournament this week in Oklahoma City. 

