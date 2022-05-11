Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo Will Not Return to Team This Season

Head coach Patty Gasso confirmed on Wednesday that Donihoo would not be coming back to the team again this year.

Largely speculated, and now confirmed.

Oklahoma utility player Mackenzie Donihoo, who played a vital role in the Sooners’ 2021 national title run, will not be returning to the team this season, head coach Patty Gasso confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

“You will not see her again this season,” Gasso said. “And that’s pretty much all I’ll say about it.”

Donihoo had not been with the team for the last month, last appearing in a game on April 10 against Texas Tech.

Mackenzie Donihoo John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

The following week, the Mustang, OK native didn’t travel with the team to a road series at Texas, thus beginning her absence from the team.

Last year, Donihoo hit .438 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs - bursting onto the scene in the postseason and especially in the Women’s College World Series.

But, in 2022, her numbers declined to a .250 average with just one home run, eventually seeing her playing time begin to wane.

It is unclear at this time if she will look to return to the program for next year, but that certainly appears unlikely at the present moment.

SI Sooners will provide more details on the situation as they become available.