Oklahoma's Nicole May Lands Big 12 Honor

After two dominating pitching performances last week against Tulsa and Texas Tech, Sooner sophomore picks up OU's fifth pitcher of the week award.



Oklahoma’s domination in the pitching circle was recognized by the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Nicole May, OU’s standout sophomore, was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for her continued excellence.

Over the past week, May played a major role in two of Oklahoma’s four wins of the week. She allowed no runs in 7 1/3 innings of work against Tulsa and Texas Tech.

Last Wednesday, May shut out the Golden Hurricane in gusty conditions. She allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six Tulsa batters in a dominant display.

Then on Sunday, May entered the game in relief of Jordy Bahl to complete a combined no-hitter.

May fanned two of the seven batters she faced, surrendering just one walk in the run rule victory which set an NCAA Division I record for the best start to any season.

This week’s award was the second time in her career May won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week award.

The Sooners, now 36-0, have their sights set on a massive weekend series in Austin.

Oklahoma looks to remain unbeaten by sweeping the Longhorns, which would further cement OU’s control of the Big 12 race.

First pitch for Game 1 between the Sooners and the Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday night, and the game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.