Oklahoma's Patty Gasso Named Big 12 Coach of the Year for Tenth Straight Season

For the tenth straight year, Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was selected as the Big 12 Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

Along with it being her tenth straight victory, this is also the 14th time overall that Gasso has taken home the honor in her illustrious career.

Entering the Big 12 tournament, the Sooners hold an absurd 48-1 record which includes their tenth consecutive Big 12 regular season title.

Oklahoma began the year 38-0, which was the longest winning streak to begin a season in NCAA history.

Of the Sooners’ 48 wins, 35 of them have come by run-rule - which ties the program record set by OU last season.

On the year in total, Oklahoma has outscored their opponents 455-41 - a complete case of dominance throughout the season.

The Sooners will look to continue their reign of terror this week at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.