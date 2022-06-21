Skip to main content

OU Softball: Oklahoma Board of Regents Approves Budget for Love's Field

Oklahoma softball's new palace is on track to become reality in Norman.

Oklahoma took another major step in turning the dream of Love’s Field into reality on Tuesday.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents officially approved the total $42 million budget for the complex.

Love’s Field will be built on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road, and will seat a baseline of 3,000 fans, and is being designed with expansion in mind.

Currently, $28 million of the $42 million in the budget has been raised from over 800 donors, with the $12 million gift from Love’s leading the way.

Plans still remain to break ground at Love’s Field on the 44,000 square foot facility in the coming months.

The OU Athletics Department is also set to begin the season ticket sale and seat selection process in the coming months.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Current season ticket holders will have first priority.

Then, all fans on the softball season ticket wait list as of June 20 will be placed in Sooner Point to begin selecting season tickets off of a 3S seat map of Love’s Field.

Finally, a deposit process for all fans not in one of the of the two aforementioned groups has been created.

Fans who make a $100 per seat deposit will be in the third priority group and will be assigned a seat selection time based on their Sooner Points within that group. Season tickets are subject to availability and making a deposit does not guarantee access to season tickets.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Tad Glibert
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Makes Another Addition to Basketball Staff

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
Kade McIntyre Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 ATH Commit Kade McIntyre Highlights

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Jackson Nicklaus cage
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practices

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Generic - softball crouch
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso Lands Another Impact Transfer

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Darrell Simpson
Football

Former Oklahoma OL Darrell Simpson Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross Lovelace4 hours ago
6-21 Skip Johnson
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
David Sandlin 3
Baseball

How Oklahoma is Lining Up Their Pitching Moving Forward in the CWS

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Blake Robertson catch 2
Baseball

Oklahoma's Blake Robertson Flipped Out, Says Kendall Pettis' Catch Was 'a Little Cooler'

By John E. Hoover12 hours ago