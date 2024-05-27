OU Softball: Oklahoma Gets Duke, WCWS Start Times Announced
Oklahoma will open the Women's College World Series on Thursday against the Duke Blue Devils.
Duke (52-7) punched its ticket to Oklahoma City with a dramatic, nine-inning, 4-3 victory over Missouri Sunday in the third game of the Columbia Super Regional.
ESPN then announced the start times for Thursday's first-round games.
OU and Duke play at 1:30 p.m. It's the Blue Devils' first-ever trip to the WCWS. OU i(54-6) s seeking its eighth national championship under Patty Gasso and an unprecedented fourth in a row.
Other Thursday games pit Alabama against UCLA at 11 a.m. , Stanford against Texas at 6 p.m., and Oklahoma State against Florida at 8:30 p.m.
All games will be on ESPN.
OU is the No. 2 overall seed behind Texas. The Sooners were the first team to qualify for OKC after sweeping Florida State Thursday and Friday in the Norman Regional,.
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium was renamed to Devon Park earlier this season.