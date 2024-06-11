All Sooners

OU Softball: Where Oklahoma's Roster Stands Headed Into 2025

The Sooners are poised to return eight players from the 2024 National Championship team, who will join eight talented freshmen as OU enters the SEC.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Ella Parker (5) celebrates a home run in the sixth inning during the Norman Regional NCAA tournament game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Love's Field in Norman, Okla. Saturday, May, 18, 2024.
Oklahoma's Ella Parker (5) celebrates a home run in the sixth inning during the Norman Regional NCAA tournament game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Love's Field in Norman, Okla. Saturday, May, 18, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Oklahoma’s roster got some clarity on Monday. 

Three Sooners — Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and SJ Geurin reportedly hit the transfer portal

That leaves OU eight returners headed into 2025, when paired with the eight freshmen who signed in the 2024 class, leaves five open roster spots for Patty Gasso to fill in the transfer portal. 

Though 10 seniors departed, the Sooners won’t be totally devoid of experience headed into the SEC. 

Cydney Sanders will return as the team’s lone senior, and she’s entering her third year in the program after transferring from Arizona State after her freshman season. 

Left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal will be the most experienced arm on OU’s pitching staff, and redshirt junior Hannah Coor will return to the outfield. 

Right-handed flamethrower Paytn Monticelli is also slated to return after pitching 19 1/3 innings in a Sooner uniform last year. 

Add in the crucial experience Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker gained throughout 2024, and there’s a solid foundation for 2025 Sooners. 

Maya Bland, who was primarily used a pinch-runner, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, who redshirted this past year after sustaining an injury, also will be back in Norman next year. 

Associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will add left-handed pitcher Audrey Lowry to join her pitching staff in the talented 2024 freshman class. 

Tia Milloy, Oklahoma product Kadey McKay, OC Batbuster Gabbie Garcia and Rocklin, CA, signee Sydney Barker could all compete for time in the infield. 

The Sooners also signed a pair of catchers in Riley Zache and Corri Hicks, and in-state star Chaney Helton could slot into OU’s outfield. 

The transfer portal window closes officially on June 17, though players only have to enter the portal by next Monday and can commit to new programs in the following weeks. 

Published
Ryan Chapman

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball