OU Softball: Where Oklahoma's Roster Stands Headed Into 2025
Oklahoma’s roster got some clarity on Monday.
Three Sooners — Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and SJ Geurin — reportedly hit the transfer portal.
That leaves OU eight returners headed into 2025, when paired with the eight freshmen who signed in the 2024 class, leaves five open roster spots for Patty Gasso to fill in the transfer portal.
Though 10 seniors departed, the Sooners won’t be totally devoid of experience headed into the SEC.
Cydney Sanders will return as the team’s lone senior, and she’s entering her third year in the program after transferring from Arizona State after her freshman season.
Left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal will be the most experienced arm on OU’s pitching staff, and redshirt junior Hannah Coor will return to the outfield.
Right-handed flamethrower Paytn Monticelli is also slated to return after pitching 19 1/3 innings in a Sooner uniform last year.
Add in the crucial experience Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker gained throughout 2024, and there’s a solid foundation for 2025 Sooners.
Maya Bland, who was primarily used a pinch-runner, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, who redshirted this past year after sustaining an injury, also will be back in Norman next year.
Associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will add left-handed pitcher Audrey Lowry to join her pitching staff in the talented 2024 freshman class.
Tia Milloy, Oklahoma product Kadey McKay, OC Batbuster Gabbie Garcia and Rocklin, CA, signee Sydney Barker could all compete for time in the infield.
The Sooners also signed a pair of catchers in Riley Zache and Corri Hicks, and in-state star Chaney Helton could slot into OU’s outfield.
The transfer portal window closes officially on June 17, though players only have to enter the portal by next Monday and can commit to new programs in the following weeks.