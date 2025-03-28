OU Softball: Oklahoma Happy to 'Embrace' Raucous Environment Against Tennessee
NORMAN — After a pair of weekends away, Oklahoma is happy to be home.
The No. 2-ranked Sooners dispatched of Arkansas and Missouri, dropping just one game to the Tigers in the process, and endured a wild 19-16 win over Wichita State on Wednesday.
And while the pitching staff will need to have their best stuff to limit the No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at Love’s Field this weekend, the offensive explosion was welcome.
The Volunteers (27-6, 3-3 SEC) boast the best team ERA in the country, as Tennessee’s five pitchers have combined for a 1.33 ERA this season.
Karlyn Pickens leads the staff with a 0.86 ERA, and she’s already set records this year.
Last Monday against South Carolina, one of Pickens’ pitches was clocked at 78.2 miles per hour, which broke her own velocity record for a live pitch in a game.
"We've gotta be ready for that,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday. “We're working on that. We're working on ramping up the machines and training and being prepared.”
Oklahoma (30-1, 5-1) has dealt with some talented staffs already this season, but the Sooners have faced someone who can ramp things up quite like Pickens.
OU third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas said her team’s ace, Sam Landry, was the hardest thrower she’s ever seen live, but the Oklahoma captain wasn’t giving away any secrets on how the team is going to try to attack Pickens.
“Close my eyes and swing,” she joked.
Pickers has struck out 31 batters in 24 innings of action against SEC competition, but she has allowed 10 walks.
OU will also have to prepare for Sage Mardjetko, who has struck out 14 and walked seven in 12 innings in conference play, as well as Erin Nuwer and Peyton Tanner, who have pitched 6 1/3 innings and 2 1/3 innings respectively in conference games.
Landry has been excellent herself, however, and she’ll work to match the Tennessee staff in the circle.
She’s earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors three times this season, and has allowed just one run in conference play.
How to Watch No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Tennessee
- Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Love's Field, SEC Network+
- Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m., Love's Field, ESPN
- Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m., Love's Field, SEC Network+
Tennessee’s lineup brings a balance of power and speed, led by Kinsey Fielder’s 11 home run son the season.
The Vols’ other power hitter is already familiar with OU’s coaching staff.
Sophia Nugent, who transferred from Norman to Knoxville last season, is second on the team with eight homers. She also has 36 RBIs and she’s hitting .337 on the year.
“Their catcher is someone we know very well, who’s been doing a really great job,” Gasso said with a smile. “So I’m happy for her.”
More than anything, the Sooners are just happy to be home where they can use their home atmosphere as fuel to battle another tough opponent.
“We felt that environment,” Gasso said of the trip to Missouri. “… We’re gonna pack this stadium. It’s going to be a night game. There’s lots of festivities and so I really hope that we embrace the crowd and they’re caught up in this night game and we just have a lot of fun.
“We now know how to play in front of our crowd. It took us time to figure that out.”
The Sooners and the Volunteers will battle at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.