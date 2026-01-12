Former Oklahoma Running Back Powers Patriots to Wild Card Win

Ex-Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson was pivotal in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Stevenson, who spent two seasons at Oklahoma, helped the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 to advance to the Divisional Round.

The running back carried 10 times for 53 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Stevenson was New England’s second-leading rusher, behind only quarterback Drake Maye, who rushed for 66 yards — but the majority of Maye’s yards came on one play, as he scrambled for 37 yards right before halftime.

Stevenson’s contributions weren’t limited to the ground.

He also led the Patriots in receiving, catching three passes for 75 yards. Stevenson’s longest reception went for 48 yards in the first quarter and helped set New England up for a field goal.

With the win, New England — which finished the regular season 14-3 — will battle either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round next week, depending on which team wins Monday’s Wild Card game.

Stevenson is playing in his fifth NFL season, all of which he has spent in New England. He finished the regular season with 603 yards and seven touchdowns on 103 carries, and he also caught 32 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

Stevenson came to Oklahoma in 2019 after starting his college career at the junior college level. He finished his two-year stint at OU with 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns and won Cotton Bowl MVP honors in 2020, when the Sooners defeated Florida 55-20.

Former OU QB leads heroic comeback

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who played at Oklahoma in 2021, helped the Chicago Bears rally in their 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Williams completed 24 of his 48 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime before outscoring the Packers 28-6 in the second half.

Chicago will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round after defeating the Packers.

Williams is in his second season with the Bears after the franchise selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the regular season, Williams threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

WIlliams took the starting quarterback job from Spencer Rattler as a true freshman and ended the 2021 season with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions over 11 games and seven starts.

After that season, Williams followed former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC. The quarterback played two seasons for the Trojans and won the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Hurts, Eagles’ Super Bowl defense falls short

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles won’t take home the Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

The Eagles fell 23-19 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, ending their season. Hurts, who played for the Sooners in 2019, threw for 168 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-35 passing.

Philadelphia’s early playoff exit follows its Super Bowl LIX win in 2025 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The title marked Hurts’ first, and he won Super Bowl MVP honors as the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.

After Sunday’s loss, Hurts has now completed six seasons at the professional level. He has made the Pro Bowl twice, and he was a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Hurts came to OU for the 2019 season after spending the first three years of his college career at Alabama. He helped the Sooners finish 11-2 and reach the College Football Playoff, and he also finished second place in Heisman voting.