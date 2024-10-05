OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands Local Star in 2026 Class
Patty Gasso made another addition to her 2026 recruiting class on Friday night.
Keegan Baker, a pitcher from Edmond Memorial High School, announced her commitment to Oklahoma on X.
“I want to first thank God for giving me this opportunity,” Baker said in a statement on X. “Secondly, I want to thank my amazing support system, my family and friends who have always been there to push and support me! Thank you to all the amazing coaches I have had over the years, your guidance helps me love the game even more!
“A big thank you to Coach Patty Gasso, Coach JT Gasso, Coach (Jennifer) Rocha and the entire OU softball staff for allowing me to be a part of your family! With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma!”
Baker is rated the No. 18-overall prospect in the nation per On3, and is the No. 9-ranked pitcher.
She’s the fifth addition to OU’s 2026 recruiting class, which has heated up over the last month.
Malaya Majam-Finch was the first verbal commit in the class to announce her pledge on Sept. 16, and she has been followed by outfielder Payton Westra and infielders Ori Mailo and Ki’ele Ho-Ching.
Before Bakers’ commitment, the Sooners were ranked fourth in the 2026 On3 recruiting class rankings.
The 2026 class will follow a star-studded 2025 class.
All of Gasso’s six commitments in the 2025 class rank in the top 14 nationally of On3’s recruiting rankings, including Kai Minor, who is the top-ranked recruit, Allyssa Parker (second), Lexi McDaniel (third) and Kendall Wells (fifth).
Sophia Bordi, who is ranked 12th overall, and Berkley Zache, who is rated as the No. 14 prospect in the country, round out Gasso’s talented 2025 group.