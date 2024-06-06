OU Softball: Oklahoma One Win Away From Four-Peat With Dominant Win Over Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY — Advantage, Oklahoma.
The Sooners hammered three home runs on Wednesday, wrestling control of the Championship Series from Texas at the Women’s College World Series.
OU’s firepower was matched by another stellar showing from Kelly Maxwell in the circle, and Oklahoma topped Texas 8-3 at Devon Park on Wednesday.
The Sooners are now just one win away from the first four-peat in Division I softball history.
Tiare Jennings opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning, and Kinzie Hansen and Kasidi Pickering went back-to-back in the third to put the Sooners up 5-1.
Maxwell wasn’t going to surrender the lead from there.
Starting in her first ever Championship Series, the left-hander struck out eight Texas batters while battling through four walks and allowing four hits.
The Longhorns may have won the regular season series against OU, but Texas hasn’t beaten Oklahoma in the Sooner State since April 18, 2014.
If that trend holds on Thursday, Patty Gasso will lift her eighth national title.
Texas pulled a run back courtesy of Mia Scott’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Longhorns needed Big 12 Player of the Year Reese Atwood to deliver in the third inning.
Maxwell allowed a pair of one-out walks, but rebounded to strike out Viviana Martinez to bring Atwood up with two down.
Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Roacha called time to meet with her pitcher in the circle before the battle between Maxwell and Atwood began.
It didn’t last long.
Atwood dribbled the second pitch back to Maxwell, and the graduate transfer cooly turned and fired to first baseman Cydney Sanders to end the inning.
Maxwell threw 148 pitches on Tuesday in OU’s elimination game against Florida.
She allowed four hits, though three of those left the yard. Through the final four innings, all the Gators could muster was an infield single.
Scott’s solo effort in the first inning was the only hit Texas put on the board until Stewart’s RBI-single in the sixth.
Hansen’s two-out double turned into another OU run in the fifth inning when Alyssa Washington overthrew Katie Stewart at first.
The ball spilled into the dugout, allowing Hansen to stroll home after rounding third with her arms outstretched, beckoning for more noise from the sea of crimson in the stands.
Jennings added her third RBI of the night with a two-out single in the sixth to extend the OU lead to 7-1.
Sanders committed an error at first to allow Martinez to reach third to start the sixth, but Atwood again couldn’t figure out Maxwell.
She popped up, but singles from Stewart and Joley Mitchell cut the deficit to 7-3.
Maxwell’s 110th pitch of the night ended in a swing-and-miss by Texas pinch-hitter Victoria Hunter to strand a pair of runners and end the sixth.
Oklahoma added some insurance in the seventh when Atwood overthrew third trying to gun Alyssa Brito down, allowing the Sooner third baseman to trot home.
Maxwell added another pair of strikeouts for good measure in the seventh, closing out the win.
Jennings, Hansen and Ella Parker both finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Oklahoma can clinch its fourth-straight national title on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Devon Park.