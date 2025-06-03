OU Softball: Oklahoma Pitcher Reflects on 'Bittersweet' Reunion with Texas Tech Coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — The feeling of victory was bittersweet for Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco on Monday.
Glasco, who arrived at TTU from Louisiana in 2024, led the Red Raiders past No. 2 Oklahoma, clinching their first-ever WCWS championship series appearance. On the other side was OU pitcher Sam Landry, who Glasco coached for three seasons at Louisiana.
“I hated that we had to play today,” Glasco said. “I just hated it. I would have rather her finished her career against anybody besides me. And I would have rather played anybody than her to go to the championship. But we don't control that.”
Landry threw all seven innings for the Sooners, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks. In her lone season at Oklahoma, Landry compiled a 25-6 record with a 1.94 ERA.
For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Landry played in 117 games. She never had an ERA higher than 2.15 in each of her three seasons, and she helped bring Louisiana to the Super Regionals in 2023.
When the Red Raiders scored their winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, the entire team swarmed Mihyah Davis at home plate.
Shortly after, Glasco embraced Landry and encouraged his former pitcher.
“(I told her) ‘I love you; I’m sorry,’” Glasco said. “‘You were fantastic tonight. You were great.’”
Though the walk-off ended Landry’s collegiate career, she treasured the moment.
“It's bittersweet,” Landry said. “I wished him luck going forward. Neither one of us wanted to be where we met in the postseason.
“Super happy for them. That's a lot of my old teammates. I'm glad they're getting to experience it.”
The Red Raiders’ trip to Oklahoma City is their first ever.
Texas Tech breezed through the Lubbock Regional, defeating Mississippi State twice and Brown once. The Red Raiders then swept No. 5 Florida State to clinch its first WCWS appearance.
In three games in Oklahoma City, the Red Raiders have allowed only three runs. They beat Ole Miss 1-0 in their opener and beat UCLA 3-1 on Saturday before their win against OU.
Landry’s days of wearing OU’s crimson and cream uniforms are now in the past. But she has the opportunity to keep playing softball.
She was selected first overall in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Draft by the Volts. The AUSL, a four-team professional league founded in 2024, will begin its inaugural season on June 7, with games being played across the country in a “tour” format.
As she turns the page, she’s thankful for her chapter in Norman — even if it didn’t end with a national championship.
“We knew it was going to turn out the way (God) wanted,” Landry said. “And they're ready to go next season, and I'm ready to take a break for a minute. I'm glad I had the experience I did here at Oklahoma.”