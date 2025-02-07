OU Softball: Oklahoma Rolls Cal Baptist
Isabella Smith picked up right where she left off on Thursday night.
The Campbell transfer pitcher got the start for Patty Gasso’s No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, and she dominated Cal Baptist.
Smith retired all 10 batters she faced in a relief appearance against Cal State Northridge on Thursday, and carried that streak through all five innings on Friday.
The right-hander retired all 15 batters she faced and only needed 52 total pitches to do it, and she struck out six.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas called game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI-single, giving the Sooners an 8-0 run rule victory and Smith the five inning perfect game.
It capped off a nice three-RBI performance from McEnroe-Marinas and moved Oklahoma to 3-0 on the year.
With Smith in full command of the game, OU’s offense got to work in the second inning.
Shortstop Gabbie Garcia belted her first RBI of her collegiate career with a single through the right side, plating Maya Bland.
Later in the second inning, Garcia got thrown out at second base, but that wasn’t all the offense had in store for Cal Baptist.
Ella Parker’s two-out double brought Abby Dayton around to extend the lead to 2-0.
On the first pitch of the bottom of the third, McEnroe-Marinas added to the advantage.
The Oklahoma captain homered, which was the first of the redshirt freshman’s career.
After the solo blast, the Sooners loaded the bases but were unable to inflict more damage in the inning.
McEnroe-Marinas doubled her RBI total on the day with an RBI-single in the fourth, then OU put runners on the corners with two outs.
Ailana Agbayani, who was the runner on first, was tasked with distracting the defense with a steal attempt, and Cal Baptist bit.
While Agbayani avoided a tag in the rundown she intentionally drew, McEnroe-Marinas scored from third to extend the advantage to 5-0 and end the inning.
Not to be left out, Tia Milloy opened her account in the fifth inning.
The highly touted freshman crushed her first career bomb, also a solo effort, to put the Sooners on top 6-0.
Kasidi Pickering then had a chance to end the game early after Ella Parker’s single loaded the bases with just one out.
She singled to right field to score one, but Dayton was thrown out at home to momentarily delay the run rule.
McEnroe-Marinas singled to end it one batter later, capping off an efficient afternoon for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will be back in action on Friday with a matchup against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 8 p.m.