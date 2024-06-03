OU Softball: Oklahoma's Matchup for the WCWS Semifinals Set
Oklahoma will meet a future conference foe for a chance to play in the WCWS Championship Series.
Florida, led by former Sooner Tim Walton, eliminated Alabama 6-4 at Devon Park on Sunday to set up a battle with the three-time defending champs on Monday.
Former OU catcher Jocelyn Erickson led the charge for the Gators as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs including a three-run blast in the sixth inning that all but confirmed the Crimson Tide would not rally.
Erickson set Florida single-season program record for RBIs with her fantastic day on Sunday, continuing her excellent sophomore season.
The Sooners and the Gators are no strangers to each other at the WCWS, but it has been a few years since the two programs have met.
OU won the 2017 national title by sweeping the Gators in the championship series and then the Sooners won the most recent matchup 2-0 at the 2018 WCWS.
First pitch between Oklahoma and Florida is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday.
The Sooners will have two chances to beat Florida, as the Gators will have to win back-to-back contests against Patty Gasso’s team to oust OU and prevent the Sooners from advancing to their fifth-straight championship series.