OU Softball: Oklahoma Trio Earns Recognition on Preseason All-SEC Team
Oklahoma was voted third in the SEC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference announced on Thursday.
The Sooners received two first place votes, and Patty Gasso’s team trailed Texas, who was voted first with seven first place votes, and Florida, who was voted second with six first place votes.
There was then a clear gap between Oklahoma at three and Tennesse at fourth in the preseason poll.
The view of the SEC coaches lines up with Softball America, D1Softball and the ESPN preseason poll, who all had Oklahoma third nationally trailing Texas and Florida.
OU also had three players named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team.
Utah transfer Abigale Dayton joined sophomores Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering as Oklahoma’s honorees.
Both Pickering and Parker were voted as Preseason First Team All-Americans by Softball America and D1Softball, and Dayton earned Preseason Second Team All-American recognition from both publications.
The Sooners will begin their 2025 campaign next week in California.
Oklahoam will take on CSUN and San Diego State in San Diego on Feb. 6, followed by a matchup at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 7 and battles with Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 at Long Beach State on Feb. 9.