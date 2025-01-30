All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Trio Earns Recognition on Preseason All-SEC Team

The Sooners were voted third by SEC coaches, and three players made the preseason All-SEC Team on Thursday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Patty Gasso talks to outfielder Kasidi Pickering
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Patty Gasso talks to outfielder Kasidi Pickering / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Oklahoma was voted third in the SEC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference announced on Thursday

The Sooners received two first place votes, and Patty Gasso’s team trailed Texas, who was voted first with seven first place votes, and Florida, who was voted second with six first place votes. 

There was then a clear gap between Oklahoma at three and Tennesse at fourth in the preseason poll. 

The view of the SEC coaches lines up with Softball America, D1Softball and the ESPN preseason poll, who all had Oklahoma third nationally trailing Texas and Florida. 

SEC Preseason Coaches Poll
SEC Preseason Coaches Poll / SEC

OU also had three players named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team. 

Utah transfer Abigale Dayton joined sophomores Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering as Oklahoma’s honorees.

2025 Preseason All-SEC Team
2025 Preseason All-SEC Team / SEC

Both Pickering and Parker were voted as Preseason First Team All-Americans by Softball America and D1Softball, and Dayton earned Preseason Second Team All-American recognition from both publications. 

The Sooners will begin their 2025 campaign next week in California. 

Oklahoam will take on CSUN and San Diego State in San Diego on Feb. 6, followed by a matchup at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 7 and battles with Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 at Long Beach State on Feb. 9.

Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

