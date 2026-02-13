Oklahoma's Bats Stay hot in Run-Rule Victory Over New Mexico State

Oklahoma used a couple of big innings to run away from New Mexico State, finishing off a doubleheader sweep with a five-inning 18-6 run-rule win on Friday in Las Cruces, NM.

Earlier in the day, the Sooners blew out Montana 17-0 in five innings behind three home runs from Isabela Emerling.

Oklahoma scored four in the first, then broke the game open with an eight-run third.

While the first win of the day was power by home runs — eight of them — the second game was more about stringing together hits and walks until late.

It started out with a bit of power, though, as Gabbie Garcia blasted her team-leading fifth home run of the season to put the Sooners up 3-0 in the top of the first.

Later in that inning, freshman Lexi McDaniel drove in Ella Parker with a single to center after Parker was hit by a pitch and then stole second.

The Aggies weren't going to go away quietly, though.

New Mexico State got two runs back in the bottom of the first off Sooners' starter Kierston Deal.

After Deal allowed a one-out walk, the Aggies hit a pair of doubles to cut the deficit in half.

Deal has a 18.30 ERA in three appearances so far.

Kendal Lunar led off the second inning with a homer off Deal to pull New Mexico State within one.

After Deal was touched up for two more hits later in the inning, sophomore Audrey Lowry came on in relief.

OU then struck back in a major way, with five hits and five walks in the eight-run third.

Kai Minor delivered a two-run double early in the inning before the Sooners drew three consecutive walks included a bases-loaded one by Kendall Wells to force in a run.

Garcia followed with a three-run double to make it 11-3 and OU added one more run in the inning.

Lunar's three-run homer in the bottom of the inning made it 12-6 but Lowry recovered to strike out back-to-back hitters to end the threat without further damage.

Then it was time for the power to return to the Sooners' game.

Wells led off the fifth with a home run, her fourth of the season.

After a Garcia single and a hit by pitch, Ailana Agbayani blasted a three-run homer to right to put the game back into run-rule territory.

Tia Milloy blasted a two-run homer to left later in the inning for her first home run of the season.

Garcia was 3 for 4 with six RBIs in the win and has hits in five consecutive games.

Agbayani finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs.

Lowry improved to 4-0 on the season, throwing the final 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

Oklahoma has outscored opponents 69-25 through six games.

The fourth-ranked Sooners (5-1) wrap up their appearance in Las Cruces with games against Minnesota (10 a.m.) and Utah State (1 p.m.) on Saturday before closing the weekend against UTEP in nearby El Paso, TX on Sunday.