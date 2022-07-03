Report: Oklahoma Softball's Turiya Coleman Enters Transfer Portal

After appearing in 22 games as a true freshman, the Houston product has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal.

An Oklahoma softball player has entered the transfer portal.

Utility player Turiya Coleman has opted to enter the portal following her freshman year, Extra Inning Softball’s Justin McLeod reported.

A Houston product, Coleman was rated the No. 5 player in her recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball and she was ranked the 17th best player in the country by Softball America.

Coleman appeared in 22 games last year for the Sooners, hitting .231 in 13 at bats. The true freshman drove in five runners on the year, including her lone home run of the season against Prairie View A&M in OU’s NCAA Tournament opener.

She finished the season with a .462 slugging percentage and a .286 on-base percentage.

Super senior batters Jocelyn Alo, Jana Johns, Taylon Snow and Lynnsie Elam all departed after winning a second straight National Championship, but OU head coach Patty Gasso is already hard at work reshaping the team through the transfer portal.

Former Michigan pitcher Alex Storako was brought in, filling the void Hope Trautwein will leave, and Arizona State’s Alynah Torres signed with the Sooners at the end of June.

Expectations around the OU program indicate that Gasso isn’t necessarily done adding key pieces through the portal either, as the Sooners will look to convince Torres’ former Arizona State teammate Cydney Sanders to join Torres in Norman.

