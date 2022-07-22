Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma's Fale Aviu to Join North Carolina's Coaching Staff

The former Sooner star served as a graduate assistant on Patty Gasso's staff in 2022.

Another member of Patty Gasso’s coaching staff is on the move.

Former Oklahoma player and 2022 graduate assistant Fale Aviue is in line to join North Carolina as the Tarheels’ hitting coach, Extra Inning Softball’s Justin McLeod reported.

Aviu served with the Sooners as a student manager in 2020, and was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss before returning to Norman in 2022.

Now, Aviu will take the next step in her career as a full fledged staff member at North Carolina.

Gasso’s support staff has been raided this offseason, as Kristen Zaleski, Sydney Romero and Aviu depart the program.

Zaleski, who served as a volunteer assistant last year, took an assistant coaching job with Texas and Romero joined Duke’s coaching staff.

Both Romero and Aviu had used up their two years allotted as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Before helping the Sooners from the dugout, Aviu was a key member of a couple of championship teams in Norman.

The Oceanside, CA, native helped OU win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, and closed her career ranked sixth in program history in games played (255), fifth in sacrifice flies (nine) and 10th in career doubles (45).

In 2019, Aviu was named an NFCA First Team All-American after she finished the year batting .350 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. 

