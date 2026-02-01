Why Patty Gasso Believes This is Her 'Most Prepared' Oklahoma Team 'In a While'

NORMAN — Patty Gasso is excited to see her team take the field for the first time next Thursday.

“I think probably the most prepared team I’ve had in a while,” Gasso said on Saturday. “We’ve been working really hard. This is a really focused team, and we’re just ready to be getting started.”

The Sooners return eight position starters and 13 letterwinners from the team that finished the season in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

Most importantly, key players from last year’s squad are entering their second year in the program, giving Gasso and her coaching staff a strong foundation to build from.

“I think that’s the biggest reason why we are where we are right now in the way of preparation,” Gasso said. “They know the drill.”

Senior pitcher Kierston Deal returns for her fourth year in Norman alongside star juniors Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering.

Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Sydney Barker and Abby Dayton are all entering their second year with the Sooners as well.

Off the field, the leadership group knows what to expect, and those expectations have led to growth every day on the practice field.

“They’ve been sharing,” Gasso said. “There’s a lot of leading and talking. They’re kind of in that professional space where somebody will have an at-bat, and then she’ll come out and talk with the next hitter about what’s going on, what she saw and things like that.

“Although we are still a little young, from our experience last year — the things we went through have really, really paid dividends for this season.”

As always, Gasso has infused her roster with some of the most talented freshmen in the country.

Newcomers like catcher Kendall Wells are expected to add even more pop to an already dangerous lineup, as the Sooners are expected display even more power top-to-bottom in 2026.

“It’s a game-changer,” Gasso said. “Again, the strength of this team and their swings — I would not want to be an OU pitcher having to face this lineup over and over, like daily. There’s just, what can you do? The swings are good, and they’re powerful, and they’re smart.”

Deal, who is Oklahoma’s longest serving pitcher, is certainly excited to not face off against her teammates every day once the season gets underway.

“All I have to say is good luck, honestly,” Deal said. “Everyone brings so much, like so many different things to the table. ... Power, speed, mindset, skill, I mean, they may hit a home run and the next thing they’re dropping a bunt, and like in your face.

“It’s always just fun, competitive stuff. But I would just say, honestly, they’re going to be tough to beat. Like I’m super excited to see how our offense does against the other teams.”