Sunday Marked a Bittersweet End for Oklahoma Seniors Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton

NORMAN — Sunday’s Super Regional finale was the final game at Love’s Field for a handful of Sooners.

Ailana Agbayani, Abby Dayton, Isabela Emerling, Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon’s collegiate careers all came to an end on Sunday as Oklahoma’s senior class will now head off into different directions.

Agbayani will be headed to Chicago to join the AUSL’s Bandits, while Dayton, Emerling and Berzon all will train as members of the AUSL reserve pool.

Deal is set to return to Norman as one of Patty Gasso’s graduate assistants for the 2027 season, but Dayton and Agbayani took a moment to reflect on their experience as Sooners on Sunday afternoon.

"Last year, the thing that stuck in my mind was coach saying It's been a joyous ride,” Dayton said. “That's what I take from this. It's been fun, it's been exciting, it's been a roller coaster. There are ups and downs.”

Dayton spent two seasons with the program after transferring to Norman from Utah.

She started her collegiate career working under DJ Gasso, and finished it playing for DJ’s older brother, JT Gasso.

Dayton posted career marks in a number of categories, including batting average (.386), doubles (13), home runs (eight), RBIs (43) and walks (31), all while helping as a key member of Oklahoma’s outfield.

Oklahoma left fielder Abby Dayton celebrates after stealing second in a contest against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Agbayani won the starting job at second base for the Sooners last year after transferring from BYU, and she’ll be forever thankful that Gasso’s staff brought her to Norman.

“I’m just so grateful that God has led me here to this program,” Agbayani said. “And Coach is a true testimony when she says you enter as a girl and you leave us a woman. That's how I feel and I am just ready to take on the world after being in this program.”

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As a senior, Agbayani hit .362 with five doubles, seven home runs, and she totaled 34 RBIs and got on base 48.6% of the time.

Agbayani was also a Rawlings Gold Glove winner in 2025, and just as she did immediately after receiving her AUSL Golden Ticket, Agbayani took a moment to show her appreciation for her teammates.

Oklahoma infielder Ailana Agbayani throws to first base against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

“I’m just so thankful for all my teammates to be a part of this for the past two years, because it's been incredible and this group of girls is incredible, so talented and they've shown it on the field,” she said.

Though Oklahoma ultimately fell short of it’s goal for the year, Dayton is proud of the efforts everyone in the program put in since the team got back together and began preparation for the 2026 season last fall.

“We gave it our all and this is what it comes down to. This team was ride or die; this is who I wanted to end it with,” Dayton said. “It’s been fun being here. You compete, you learn things ..... but I've enjoyed every minute."