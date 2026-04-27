Three Oklahoma Stars Selected in AUSL College Provisional Draft

Three Oklahoma seniors were selected in the AUSL provisional draft, the league announced.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon, outfielder Abby Dayton and utility player Isabela Emerling are invited to join the league's reserve pool upon the completion of the collegiate season.

OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani received a Golden Ticket on Friday night, meaning she was drafted to join the active roster of an AUSL team. She will learn the team that selected her during the AUSL's College Draft, which will air on ESPN2 on May 4 at 6 p.m.

“I think the golden ticket thing is so cool, especially when one of your players is getting it,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Friday. “But (Agbayani) was so emotional and just prideful that that means more to me than records or anything like that. It's just knowing that we're going to be able to watch Ailana on TV as long as she wants to stay in the league.”

Throughout the course of the AUSL season, if a player has to miss time due to an injury, national team commitments, or other roster gaps.

Players from the reserve poll will be able to be called up to active rosters to compete for full-time roster spots as active players have to miss time, including when select AUSL players are chosen to compete overseas in the Japan Diamond League.

Another former Sooner, pitcher Jordy Bahl-Frahm, was also selected in the provisional draft.

"General Managers and coaches evaluate players based on team needs, roster fit, and long-term strategy, making targeted selections accordingly," the league said about the College Draft. "In some cases, a player may have indicated that they were not interested in being drafted, or they have other commitments during the upcoming season."

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Oklahoma fans will have a chance to see all of the former Sooners scattered across the AUSL compete locally.

The Oklahoma City Spark joined the league as one of two expansion franchises this year, and they will play home games at Oklahoma Christian University.

The Spark will open up their home slate on June 9 against the Texas Volts. That contest will kick off a three-game series from June 9-11.

Oklahoma City has former Sooners in Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero currently on its roster.

The Volts have a handful of former OU stars themselves in Rylie Boone and current Oklahoma graduate assistant Tiare Jennings.