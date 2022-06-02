Tiare Jennings' Grand Slam Propels Oklahoma to Run Rule Win Over Northwestern at WCWS

The Sooners overcame an early deficit to blow past the Northwestern Wildcats, setting up a rematch with Texas on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second straight year, Oklahoma appeared to be off to a precarious start at the Women’s College World Series.

Just as they did against James Madison one year ago, the top-seeded Sooners fell behind in the top of the third inning at Hall of Fame Stadium.

In 2021, OU immediately tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but fell to James Madison in extra innings.

Thursday, the Sooners (55-2) didn’t just draw level with the Northwestern Wildcats (45-12), but instead blew by their competition in bottom half of the frame.

OU second baseman Tiare Jennings stepped into the box with the bases loaded and delivered a massive grand slam in the bottom of the third to put her team up 5-1.

From there, the Sooners cruised.

Oklahoma rode a six-run third inning to a 13-2 win over the Wildcats on Thursday, setting up a rematch with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Things appeared to be moving smoothly for OU super senior Hope Trautwein in the circle, as she retired eight fo the first 10 Northwestern batters she faced in her first start at the WCWS.

But one swing from Wildcat right fielder Rachel Lewis changed things for Trautwein in the third inning.

Lewis sent a solo shot over the fence in left field, and Trautwein then walked back-to-back batters, matching her season-high of four walks through the first three innings.

With runners on first and second, Trautwein steadied herself and got out of the jam.

Immediately, OU’s offense responded.

Rylie Boone took advantage of Northwestern’s outfield playing shallow in on her, and hit the ball over Lewis’ head and off the wall for a double. Before time had even been called, Boone ignited her dugout and the pro-OU crowd with a few massive fist pumps at second base.

Oklahoma then took the momentum and ran with it. Jana Johns singled to score Boone and the Sooners continued to take small bites at the apple, eventually loading the bases ahead of Jennings’ grand slam.

Boone returned in the inning and plated Grace Lyons with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-1, swinging all the momentum at Hall of Fame Stadium in favor of the Sooners.

Run support now in hand, Trautwein returned to dominate in the fourth inning. The senior pitcher forced a pair of non-threatening pop-ups before striking out Lauren Caldrone to retire the side in order.

Oklahoma’s offense put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth.

Jayda Coleman drew a leadoff walk, and then quickly was rerouted to second base via a Jocelyn Alo single. Jennings walked to load the bases for Lyons, and the first team All-America shortstop delivered a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-1.

OU pushed the game into run rule territory when OU head coach Patty Gasso successfully challenged a close pitch inside to Boone with the bases loaded. Review showed the pitch did indeed graze Boone's elbow pad, scoring Jennings from third base.

Four pitches later, Johns ensured the full seven innings wouldn’t be necessary.

Oklahoma’s third baseman smacked a pitch into the right field bleachers, extending the Sooner lead to 13-1 with OU’s second grand slam of the game. Thursday was just the second time in WCWS history a team hit two grand slams in a game, as Washington did it against Georgia in 2009.

Trautwein returned to record the first two outs of the fifth inning, putting the cherry on top of her outing. OU’s right-hander only allowed one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out seven batters while issuing five walks.

True freshman Jordy Bahl entered the game to record the final out in what was her first appearance since Bedlam on May 6.

Northwestern’s Maeve Nelson hit a single off Bahl to score Grace Nieto, but Bahl then recorded the final out to deliver the 13-2 win.

Johns led Oklahoma with five RBIs on the day in a 2-for-3 hitting performance. Boone finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, and Coleman scored a pair of runs while hitting 2-for-3 with one walk on the afternoon.

Oklahoma will now get a day off until the winners bracket resumes play on Saturday.

Awaiting the Sooners are the Texas Longhorns (44-19-1), who handed OU one of the Sooners' two defeats on the season.

A Red River battle will break out at Hall of Fame Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

