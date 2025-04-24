WATCH: Oklahoma 1B Cydney Sanders and OF Hannah Coor Pre-Texas Interview
Watch as Sooners first baseman Cydney Sanders and outfielder Hannah Coor preview the Red River Rivalry.
Sanders will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday as this weekend represents her final regular season series in Norman.
Coor talked about her offensive surge as well as her evolving relationship with softball after battling so many injuries throughout her career.
And the duo also broke down Texas and what makes Mike White's pitching staff so dangerous.
You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.
