WATCH: Oklahoma 1B Cydney Sanders and OF Hannah Coor Pre-Texas Interview

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma first baseman Cydney Sanders and outfielder Hannah Coor previewed this weekend's massive series with the Texas Longhorns.

Sanders will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday as this weekend represents her final regular season series in Norman.

Coor talked about her offensive surge as well as her evolving relationship with softball after battling so many injuries throughout her career.

And the duo also broke down Texas and what makes Mike White's pitching staff so dangerous.

