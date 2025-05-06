WATCH: Oklahoma 3B Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and DP Ella Parker Preview the SEC Tournament
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and designated player Ella Parker met with the media before the Sooners left for the SEC Tournament in Athens, GA.
OU clinched the top-overall seed in this week's single-elimination SEC Tournament after taking the opening game against Florida last Thursday.
Tennessee then beat Texas A&M on Friday, which clinched the SEC Regular Season Championship for the Sooners in the program's first season in the conference.
Oklahoma earned a pair of byes by finishing as one of the top four seeds in the conference, and the Sooners will play the winner between Mississippi State and LSU, which will be decided on Wednesday.
OU swept Mississippi State in the regular season series, and the Sooners were not paired with the Tigers during the 2025 regular season.
Oklahoma will take the field at the SEC Tournament for the first time on Thursday at 10 a.m., and the game between the Sooners and either Mississippi State or LSU will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Once the Sooners' run at the SEC Tournament concludes, OU will learn its path through the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
Regardless of how Oklahoma preforms in Athens, GA, Patty Gasso is confident the Sooners will be seeded in the top eight, which would guarantee that the road to a fifth-straight national title runs through Norman.