WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso, Players' Bedlam Postgame Interview

Watch as OU coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Maya Bland and pitcher Sam Landry spoke to the media following the Sooners' Bedlam win on Wednesday.

Ryan Chapman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Maya Bland and pitcher Sam Landry spoke with the media following the Sooners' 11-3 win over Oklahoma State in five innings at Devon Park on Wednesday.

Oklahoma trailed its Bedlam rivals 3-0 early before a two-run home run by sophomore outfielder Kasidi Pickering narrowed the contest in the third.

Then the Sooners got it done on both offense and defense in the fourth inning.

Second baseman Ailana Agbayani made an outstanding catch in the top half of the fourth inning before an offensive explosion swung momentum firmly in the Sooners' favor.

Bland hit the second home run of her career, a three-run home run, to put Oklahoma in front and then Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia both added RBIs of their own to close out the fourth.

OU returned to finish off the run rule victory in the fifth to send the record crowd of 9,259 fans home happy.

Now, the Sooners will turn their attention to a three-game series with the Alabama Crimson Tide to dip back into SEC play this weekend.

The series will start on Saturday and stretch through Monday in Tuscaloosa.

