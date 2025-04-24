All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Preview This Weekend's Series With Texas

Watch as the legendary head coach previewed the Sooners' weekend series against the Longhorns.

Ryan Chapman

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso previewed this weekend's massive series with the Texas Longhorns.

She was asked about her use of Sam Landry and if the OU ace could keep up her heavy workload, as well as previewing the Longhorns.

Gasso also touched on the record crowd who gathered to watch Stanford and California this past weekend, as well as her new duties as USA Softball head coach alongside her responsibilities with the Sooners.

