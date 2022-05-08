WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Bedlam Game 3 Postgame Press Conference

OU's Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo and Nicole May spoke with the local media after Oklahoma's Bedlam sweep on Saturday.

Watch as Oklahoma's Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo and Nicole May spoke to the local media after the Sooners completed their Bedlam sweep on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.