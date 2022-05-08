Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Bedlam Game 3 Postgame Press Conference

OU's Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo and Nicole May spoke with the local media after Oklahoma's Bedlam sweep on Saturday.

Watch as Oklahoma's Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo and Nicole May spoke to the local media after the Sooners completed their Bedlam sweep on Saturday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SB - Patty Gasso, Softball Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo's Grand Slam Lifts the Sooners to Bedlam Sweep

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
BSB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Take Down No. 16 TCU to Even Series

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Tyler Guyton - TCU
Football

Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Added Needed Depth with OT Tyler Guyton

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
SB - Jana Johns - Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Looking to Close Regular Season With Bedlam Sweep

By Ryan Chapman12 hours ago
Oklahoma Softball Bedlam Postgame (5/6/22)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Post-Bedlam Press Conference

By Ryan Chapman21 hours ago
BB - Brett Squires
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall to No. 16 TCU in Series Opener

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
SB - Jayda Coleman, Bedlam
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Win Bedlam Series, Clinch 10th Straight Big 12 Regular Season Title

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago
FB - Jeffery Johnson
Football

Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Looking to DT Jeffery Johnson as Defensive Leader

By Josh CallawayMay 6, 2022