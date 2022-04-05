Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso's Press Conference

Watch as OU softball head coach Patty Gasso spoke to the local media ahead of Wednesday's contest with Tulsa.

Watch as OU softball head coach Patty Gasso spoke to the local media ahead of Oklahoma's mid-week contest with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. 

