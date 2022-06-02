Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Northwestern Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, right fielder Rylie Boone, third baseman Jana Johns, second baseman Tiare Jennings and starting pitcher Hope Trautwein met with the media following OU's 13-2 win over Northwestern.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, right fielder Rylie Boone, third baseman Jana Johns, second baseman Tiare Jennings and starting pitcher Hope Trautwein meet with the media following the Sooners' 13-2 win over the No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City. 

