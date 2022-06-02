WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Northwestern Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, right fielder Rylie Boone, third baseman Jana Johns, second baseman Tiare Jennings and starting pitcher Hope Trautwein met with the media following OU's 13-2 win over Northwestern.

