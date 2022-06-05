Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Texas Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings met with the media following OU's 7-2 win over Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings meet with the media following the Sooners' 7-2 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, June 4 in Oklahoma City. 

