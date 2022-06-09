Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball WCWS Finals Game 1 Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, designated player Jocelyn Alo, second baseman Tiare Jennings and first baseman Taylon Snow met with the media following OU's 16-1 win over Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, designated player Jocelyn Alo, second baseman Tiare Jennings and first baseman Taylon Snow meet with the media on Wednesday, June 8 following the Sooners' 16-1 win over the Texas Longhorns in Game 1 of the WCWS Championship Series in Oklahoma City. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trautwein 1
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 16, Texas 1

By John E. Hoover22 minutes ago
Alo-Gasso
Softball

Super Performance From Super Seniors Leads the Way For Oklahoma

By Ross Lovelace50 minutes ago
Johns HR 1
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Texas As Records Fall in Memorable WCWS Performance

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU's Title Experience Could be X-Factor in National Championship

By Ryan Chapman13 hours ago
BB - Team
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Make Significant Transfer Addition

By Josh Callaway13 hours ago
SB - Hope Trautwein, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU and Texas Meet Again, This Time to Decide the National Championship

By Ryan Chapman17 hours ago
SB - Patty Gasso, Jocelyn Alo, Joe Castiglione
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Named Honda Sport Award Finalist

By Ross LovelaceJun 7, 2022
Elam-Carmichael
Softball

Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam, Braden Carmichael Land Prentice Gautt Big 12 Scholarships

By John E. HooverJun 7, 2022