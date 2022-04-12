Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma SS Grace Lyons Press Conference

Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with No. 19 Texas.

Watch Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons' full zoom press conference from Tuesday, Apr. 12 ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns beginning on Thursday in Austin, TX. 

