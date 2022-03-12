WATCH: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo on Her New Home Run Record, Family, Hawaii and More

After breaking the NCAA career home run mark, the Sooners' slugger spoke with local media after 1 a.m. CT Friday night.

Watch Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo speak with local media on a Zoom call after she broke the all-time college softball by hitting her 96th career home run on Friday in a game against the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

