WATCH: Texas Softball Coach Mike White Oklahoma Postgame

Texas Longhorns coach Mike White meets the press after the Longhorns' 7-2 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

John E. Hoover, Ryan Chapman

Texas coach Mike White is never at a loss for words.

The Longhorns’ skipper met with the media on Saturday night to explain a few things after his squad suffered defeat at the hands of rival Oklahoma for the second night in a row.

This time, OU prevailed easily, 7-2 — it was 7-0 with two out in the seventh before Texas finally managed a pair of runs off lefty Kierston Deal — after taking Friday’s opener in a nail-biter, 7-6.

“Obviously we were beaten pretty soundly tonight by a good team that fed on themselves and did a good job pitching and defense,” White said afterward.

White said he hopes the Longhorns can carry their late momentum into Sunday’s series 1 p.m. finale, but he hoped the same thing going into Saturday — but Texas came out flat instead.

“A lot of that has to do with Deal,” White said, “and the way she mixed her pitches around, mixed her locations, and did a good job with the off-speed as well.”

No. 3-ranked OU improved to 41-5 overall and 15-5 in SEC play, while No. 2 Texas fell to 42-8 and 13-7 on the penultimate weekend of the regular season. 

The Sooners finish their first season in the Southeastern Conference with a three-game series next weekend at Florida.

