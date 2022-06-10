Skip to main content

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 10, Texas 5

View the AllSooners photo gallery from Oklahoma's 10-5 victory for the national championship over Texas on Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
IMG_4728
IMG_4741
IMG_4799
IMG_4841
IMG_4847
IMG_4859
IMG_4880
IMG_4900
IMG_4921
IMG_4936
IMG_4959
IMG_4988
IMG_4991
IMG_5012
IMG_5028
IMG_5029
IMG_5030
IMG_5049
IMG_5057
IMG_5073
IMG_5095
IMG_5100
IMG_5109
IMG_5133
IMG_5137
IMG_5149
IMG_5155
IMG_5161
IMG_5167
IMG_5182
IMG_5191
IMG_5200
IMG_5214
IMG_5223
IMG_5232
IMG_5267
IMG_5286
IMG_5290
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 WCWS
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 WCWS
IMG_5314
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 WCWS
IMG_5329
IMG_5339
IMG_5359
IMG_5379
IMG_5393
IMG_5401
IMG_5409
IMG_5417
SB - Alyssa Brito, 2022 WCWS
SB - Alyssa Brito, 2022 WCWS
SB - Alyssa Brito, 2022 WCWS
IMG_5453
SB promo
IMG_5471
SB Promo
IMG_5490
IMG_5500
IMG_5505
IMG_5513
IMG_5516
IMG_5539
IMG_5558
IMG_5569
IMG_5575
Scroll to Continue

Read More

SB - Alyssa Brito, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Wins Second Straight National Title Behind Dominant Defensive Display

By Ryan Chapman50 minutes ago
6-9 Skip and Tredaway
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma Baseball Pre-Super Regionals Press Conference

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
SB - Mike White, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Shell-Shocked, Texas Trying to Stay Loose to Keep Title Hopes Alive Against Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman9 hours ago