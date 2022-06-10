WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 10, Texas 5

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 10, Texas 5View the AllSooners photo gallery from Oklahoma's 10-5 victory for the national championship over Texas on Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Jun 9, 2022John E. Hoover / AllSoonersJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comJohn E. Hoover / AllSooners.comScroll to ContinueRead MoreOklahoma Softball: OU Wins Second Straight National Title Behind Dominant Defensive Display50 minutes agoWATCH: Oklahoma Baseball Pre-Super Regionals Press Conference3 hours agoShell-Shocked, Texas Trying to Stay Loose to Keep Title Hopes Alive Against Oklahoma9 hours ago