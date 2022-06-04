WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

View the AllSooners photo gallery from No. 1 Oklahoma's 7-2 win over Texas on Saturday in a winner's bracket contest at the Women's College World Series.

View the AllSooners photo gallery from the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners' 7-2 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, June 4 in a winner's bracket contest in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

21 Gallery 21 Images

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.