OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces Fall Schedule

Patty Gasso's squad announced its fall ball schedule on Wednesday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma designated player Ella Parker celebrates a home run at the Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma designated player Ella Parker celebrates a home run at the Women's College World Series. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma rolled out its 2025 fall schedule on Wednesday. 

The Sooners will stage five Battle Series scrimmages, as well as taking on East Texas A&M and Oklahoma Christian. 

The first Battle Series scrimmage will be on Oct. 3, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Love’s Field. 

Oklahoma’s other Battle Series contest will be on Oct. 17, Oct. 23, Oct. 31 and Nov. 6., and those will also start at 6:30 p.m.

The Sooners will also host Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

OU will travel to take on East Texas A&M on Oct. 7.

Oklahoma Sooners, Kasidi Pickerin
Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering returns for her junior season in 2025. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Tickets are available for $10 each, and will go on sale on Sept. 3.

Oklahoma is also offering an “All Fall Pack”, which will grant admission to every fall home game for $50.

At this time, the OU softball home fall contests will not be streamed. 

The box office will open 60 minutes before each fall contest. 

Oklahoma returns 13 players from its 2024 roster for the 2025 season.

Sydney Barker, Ailana Agbayani, Gabbie Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas all return from the infield, and Isabela Emerling will be back as an option at catcher. 

Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering and Abigale Dayton also return to the outfield, as does Tia Milloy

In the circle, the Sooners return Kierston Deal, Audrey Lowry and Sophia Bordi

Patty Gasso also added to the roster via the transfer portal. 

The Sooners added former LSU ace Sydney Berzon, as well as Ole Miss hurler Miali Guachino

Oklahoma Sooners, Sydney Berzon
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

OU also signed the top-rated recruiting class. 

Oklahoma landed infielder Lexi McDaniel, outfielder Kai Minor, pitchers Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache and cacher Kendall Wells

The Sooners return 82.6 percent of their home run production from 2024, as well as 87.1 percent of their hits, 85.9 percent of their runs, 83.6 percent of their RBIs and 84.8 percent of their total bases. 

Parker and Pickering were named First Team All-Americans last year and Garica was named a Second Team All-American. Agbayani also won a Rawlings Gold Glove in 2024.

Oklahoma’s streak of national titles ended at last year’s Women’s College World Series. 

The Sooners fell to Texas Tech in the semifinals, clearing the path for a new program to win a title for the first time since 2019.

