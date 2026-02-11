Why Oklahoma Wanted Karlie Keeney to Step in as Interim Pitching Coach for Jennifer Rocha

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s successful opening weekend was even more impressive considering the Sooners went 3-1 without Jennifer Rocha.

The OU associate head coach and pitching coach took a leave of absence from the team due to a “health matter,” and Patty Gasso turned to former pitcher Karlie Keeney to fill in for Rocha as interim pitching coach.

"She's definitely struggling with some health issues right now,” Gasso said of Rocha on Tuesday. “Pretty severe. But she's OK, waiting for more information and when that happens, it'll be delivered. We're trying to bring her as much comfort as we can through our play. So she's resting at home and has a lot of help and a lot of love."

Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha embraces former pitcher Kelly Maxwell after the Sooners' 2024 national title. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 4 Oklahoma beat Arizona State thanks to a late two-run shot from freshman Kendall Wells last Thursday, then the Sooners took two of three games from No. 17 Arizona.

Keeney signed back on with the Sooners just days before the season opener after Gasso said that Rocha missed time in the lead-up to the season to learn more about her health.

Once Rocha knew she would have to take her leave of absence, she quickly told Gasso that Keeney, who served on staff as a student assistant pitching coach last year, could step into the job.

“Jen Rocha said, 'I want Karlie Keeney.' And we went out to get Karlie,” Gasso said. “I felt like I was recruiting again.

“… She is a student, a disciple of Coach Rocha’s. She knows the system. She knows how to call like her. She understands how to set up hitters like Jen Rocha. So it’s the closest thing I could get to her in this pinch. We just have to continue to learn.”

Karlie Keeney pitched for the Sooners in 2024 after transferring from Liberty. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

OU’s new-look staff ran into some trouble in the sixth inning of the series opener against Arizona, but Gasso said they quickly worked through the new dynamics with Keeney calling pitches.

“We learned a lot on the coaching staff and communication and just trying to give her her space to allow her to work,” Gasso said. “And she was nervous, and the coaching staff was nervous. The pitching staff wasn’t uncomfortable or afraid, really; the players weren’t. It was just like, let’s do right by Karlie. What does she need? How can we help her?

“And I think we were trying to help her too much. … So we figured out some things, communication things, and I think we got it back on track.”

Sophomore left-hander Audrey Lowry emerged as the star of the weekend, allowing just one run, nine hits and one walk in 15 innings of action while striking out six opposing batters.

Lowry said she was comfortable with Keeney after being around her throughout the 2025 season, and she has no doubt she will thrive as Oklahoma’s interim pitching coach.

Oklahoma sophomore Audrey Lowry enjoyed a successful weekend in the circle for the Sooners. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think the weekend was great. The competition, that’s the kind of competition you want the first weekend, because that’s like a Regional, Super Regional game, so that was really good experience for us,” Lowry said. “I was with Karlie last year, so I have a real personal connection with her. She’s great. She knows her stuff, especially working behind Coach Rocha last year. So yeah, it’s awesome to have her back.”

Replacing a presence like Rocha’s will be impossible, as she’s part of the glue that bonds the entire team together.

"She is such a phenomenal balance for this program,” Gasso said. “… She is always the calm voice, the reasonable voice, the faith-based voice, the thoughtful voice.

“… She's one of the greatest people I've ever met. So I love working next to her. It's very hard to look to my left and not see her there. But a familiar face is always helpful, and Karlie Keeney has stepped in graciously and really did a great job for us as our opening weekend began."

Rocha isn’t totally absent from the operation. Lowry said the pitching staff still heard from her throughout the weekend.

“She’s a really big part of this team,” Lowry said. “We miss her a lot, but I know that she’s cheering us on at home and watching us on TV and texting us after games, so it’s really nice to have her.”

But as the Sooners enter the second weekend of the season, Lowry is excited for the pitching staff’s bond with Keeney to continue to grow.

“She had a lot of confidence in everyone,” Lowry said of Keeney. “She’s just fun to work with, fun to talk to. She’s just easy to interact with, so it’s just good to have her in the dugout.”