Oklahoma Associate Head Coach Jennifer Rocha Not With the Team Due to 'Health Matter'

Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will take a leave of absence during the 2026 season.

Rocha did not travel with the team to Arizona this weekend due to a "health matter," the program announced on Thursday.

In Rocha’s absence, former Sooners pitcher and current graduate assistant Karlie Keeney will assume the responsibilities of pitching coach.

Rocha played for the Sooners from 1996-1998, and she served as a graduate assistant in Norman from 1999-2001.

Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha embraces pitcher Kelly Maxwell after the Sooners' triumph at the 2024 WCWS. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

She then served as an assistant at Oregon in 2002, then as an assistant at Wichita State from 2003-2005 before moving to join Florida’s staff in 2006.

Rocha coached for the Gators from 2006-2018 until she rejoined OU’s coaching staff.

The Gators won the national title in both 2014 and 2015, and in 2015 Rocha was named NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Since returning to Norman, Oklahoma’s pitching staff boasts a 1.74 ERA and OU has thrown 158 shutouts.

She has coached three Big 12 Pitchers of the Year, and Sam Landry was named to the All-SEC First Team last season under Rocha’s guidance.

The Sooners won back-to-back-to-back-to-back national titles from 2021-2024, and Rocha again was named NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023.

Rocha’s expertise was going to be essential in 2026.

The Sooners have a pair of new transfer pitchers in former LSU veteran Sydney Berzon and former Ole Miss hurler Miali Guachino, as well as a pair of freshmen pitchers in Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache.

It is unclear if Rocha will be able to return to the team this season.

OU returned to arms from last year’s pitching staff in senior Kierston Deal and sophomore Audrey Lowry.

Keeney started her collegiate career in 2020 at Liberty, where she pitched for four years before transferring to Oklahoma as a graduate senior.

Keeney went 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA and a save in 30 appearances for the Sooners in 2024, and she helped the program capture its fourth-straight national title.

She notched a win against Florida State in the Norman Super Regional, and Keeney made a pair of appearances for the Sooners at the Women’s College World Series.

The Providence, KY, product remained with the Sooners last season, serving as a graduate assistant.

Oklahoma’s season will officially get underway in Arizona this weekend.

The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against Arizona State at 7:15 p.m. Thursday before opening a three-game series against Arizona on Friday.