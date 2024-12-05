Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 272
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 272 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a complete rundown of Oklahoma's latest recruiting class and what head coach Brent Venables said about them on National Signing Day, what Venables said about new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and what Arbuckle said about OU, plus an in-depth analysis of Jackson Arnold's decision to enter the transfer portal, what it means for the OU quarterback room now and in the future, a little on what Michael Hawkins is going to do, who could be next for the Sooners, plus Hoover's conversation with QB recruit Jett Niu, how soon can the newcomers contribute on the offensive line, the unsavory side of recruiting in the era of NIL, portal and roster limits, and the absolute very latest Sooner to enter the portal (he jumped in during our sign-off) -- and MORE. Lots more.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube (Thursday afternoon):