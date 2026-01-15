Oklahoma Announces Sunday's Battle With LSU is Officially Sold Out

Oklahoma’s top 15 clash with LSU is officially sold out.

Jennie Baranczyk’s No. 13 Sooners will host Kim Mulkey’s No. 6 Tigers on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Sooners enter the contest on a two-game skid after falling to No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky.

Oklahoma enters the week 14-3 overall, but 2-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers enter the weekend 16-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Mulkey’s squad fell to Kentucky 80-78 in their conference opener in Baton Rouge before getting beaten 65-61 by No. 5 Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The Tigers bounced back with an emphatic 80-59 win over Georgia before handing the No. 4 Texas its first loss of the year.

LSU took down the Longhorns 70-65 in Baton Rouge.

This weekend, Oklahoma will stripe the sold-out Lloyd Noble Center.

Fans in odd sections are being asked to wear white to the game on Sunday, while fans in even sections are to wear crimson. The student section is being asked to wear white for the massive battle as well.

OU also announced that there could be a limited number of restricted-admission tickets available at the Lloyd Noble Center box office after the game tips off on Sunday.

The Sooners are led by All-American center Raegan Beers, freshman star Aaliyah Chavez and veterans Sahara Williams and Payton Verhulst.

Chavez leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assista and 1.9 steals per game.

Beers adds 17.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per night on average, and she’s joined by Williams’ 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Zya Vann is fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per game to go along with her 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 asists and 1.5 steals, and Verhulst adds 10.3 points and 6.3 boards per contest.

Last season, the Sooners and the Tigers faced off once in Louisiana.

LSU won 107-100 after OU erased a large second-quarter deficit.

Verhulst led the way for Oklahoma with 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting in the contest, and Beers finished with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting while also adding seven rebounds. Williams also chipped in 12 points and four reboudns and Vann added 11 points, four steals, three assists and a rebound.