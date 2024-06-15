All Sooners

2026 4-Star Tight End Ryder Mix Announces to Commitment to Oklahoma

On Saturday afternoon, the Sooners landed a pledge from one of the top tight ends in Texas, adding to their 2026 recruiting class.

Randall Sweet

Brent Venables, Ryder Mix and Joe Jon Finley
Brent Venables, Ryder Mix and Joe Jon Finley / Ryder Mix via Twitter/X
Mix's pledge comes on the heels of a visit to Norman for the most recent session of the Brent Venables Football Camp, where Mix stood out amongst the crowd. In tight end drills, the rising junior looked explosive and agile, showing promise as a blocker and pass catcher.

In one-on-one receiving drills, Mix used his quickness and impressive release off the line of scrimmage to beat linebackers while using his size and strength to get open against defensive backs.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Mix is rated the No. 200 overall prospect and No. 10 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. The Frisco, TX, product holds nearly 30 offers chose OU over Florida State, Michigan, LSU, Miami and many others.

Prior to his session in Norman, Mix went to camps at Ohio State and Texas A&M. A Sooner legacy, Mix's father played baseball at Oklahoma.

As a sophomore at Lone Star, Mix caught 16 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead the Rangers to a district championship. The versatile tight end is also teammates with Jordan Deck, who recently picked up an offer from the Sooners.

Mix is Brent Venables' second pledge in the 2026 recruiting class, joining 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. to give Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley a solid start in the upcoming cycle.

Jaden O'Neal, a 4-star signal caller in the same class, was also on campus for Thursday's session of camp.

Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet 

