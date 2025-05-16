Oklahoma Lands Second Defensive Commit of the Week in Jakore Smith
Brent Venables is getting some things done.
Oklahoma’s defensive-minded head coach landed his second defensive recruit of the week on Thursday night when 4-star linebacker Jakore Smith committed to the Sooners.
Smith is a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker from Little Rock, where he played three seasons at Parkview Magnet High School, before transferring to Bryant High School in Bryant, AR.
He chose OU over offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
According to Smith’s 247Sports profile, he is the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and the No. 4 prospect out of Arkansas. Using the 247Sports Composite ratings, he’s the No. 25 linebacker in the country.
He’s the sixth verbal commitment in the 2026 class and just the second defensive player, joining safety Niko Jandreau, who committed to OU on Tuesday night.
Smith has visited OU twice in recent weeks and has already built a bond with new linebackers coach Nate Dreiling, who has now landed his first commitment as a Sooner recruiter.
Smith told OUInsider.com that Dreiling came by his high school last week and said, “He and Coach Venables have a lot of energy.”
Previously, Smith played at Bryant with defensive back Omarion Robinson, who’s now a Sooner freshman, which he told OU Insider was a factor in his recruiting.
Smith attended the Crimson Combine on April 12, and also scheduled his official visit for June 6-8 for the ChampU BBQ.