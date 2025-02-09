Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Extending Offers In the Trenches
It was a quiet National Signing Day in Norman as the Sooners did their work in the early signing period, but it was not all silent from Oklahoma as coaches made some offers to some big-time players who battle in the trenches.
2026 Defensive Line Offers
Brent Venables, Todd Bates and the defensive staff began the week making a couple of offers to a trio of defensive linemen from football hotspots in Damari Simeon, Tavian Branch and Elijah Golden, who can create havoc on opposing offenses.
Simeon has had the offers come piling in over the last couple of weeks and he added the Sooners to the list this past week. Simeon is currently holding offers from nearly 40 different Division I programs. In just the past week he has received offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ohio State and North Carolina.
Simeon is a 4-star recruit out of St. Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ. He is currently the 14th-ranked defensive tackle and is the 240th-ranked player in the country, according to Rivals.
Branch is a 3-star defensive linemen from Riverside High School in Ellwood, PA.
Branch a 6-foot-4, 285-pound recruit who is now scheduled to visit Oklahoma on June 6-8. Branch is one of the more underrated DTs in the class of 2026 and the Sooners are working their way into the mix.
Golden is a rising talent amongst the defensive line group in the class of 2026. The rising 4-star out of Sarasota, FL, by way of Fredericksburg, VA, is a top-40 player in the country and finds himself as the top defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports. Prior to being offered by Oklahoma, Golden held offers from Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame among other national powers.
Bedenbaugh Looking for More Depth
Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis were not the only ones who made some offers for the future in the SEC. Bill Bedenbaugh found an offensive linemen of his own who could have a major part of the future of the offensive unit at Oklahoma.
Reid Ramsier is the No. 7-ranked offensive linemen in the class of 2027, according to Rivals.
He also is currently a top-200 player in the country. The Orlando, FL native has made quite the impression through his first two seasons of high school football. The 6-5, 305-pound recruit is well known across the country and holds offers from coast to coast, from Florida State, Alabama, Miami and UCF.
Sooners WR Offer Headed to All American Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver offer Jayden Warren is headed to the Navy All-American Bowl in 2026. Warren, out of Iowa Colony High School near Houston, is the 30th-ranked receiver in the country and is the 27th-rated prospect in the State of Texas.
Warren holds offers from Oklahoma along with Houston. SMU and Arizona.